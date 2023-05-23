A review article, published in the new scientific journal Plastics on May 23, 2023, reveals the extent of hazardous chemicals that can be present in recycled and reusable plastic food contact articles. The authors from the Food Packaging Forum provide systematic evidence of food contact chemicals (FCCs) that have been detected in migrates and extracts from plastic food packaging, food containers, and kitchenware meant for reuse or containing recycled content. The underlying data were retrieved from the Database on Migrating and Extractable Food Contact Chemicals (FCCmigex) (FPF reported).

A total of 509 FCCs have been detected in repeat-use foodware made from plastic. According to the FCCmigex, 372 of these FCCs were detected to migrate from the material into food or food simulant. Investigated plastic polymers that are commonly reused include polyamide (PA), melamine resin, polycarbonate, and polypropylene.

853 FCCs were found in recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET), with 58% of them only detected by a single study. However, the amount of recycled content in the tested PET food packaging was often not known or reported in the original research, which impedes a systematic comparison of virgin and recycled PET.

Furthermore, the review paper provides information about the origin, function, and known hazard information describing frequently detected FCCs. Chemicals identified to migrate from plastic food contact materials (FCMs) into food or food simulants can be categorized into either starting substances such as monomers and plastic additives, or non-intentionally added substances (NIAS), such as reaction by-products, contaminants, and degradation products. Especially chemicals that are formed over time during use may be overlooked as current regulatory testing requirements do not reflect the realistic daily routines of reusable plastics, including many cycles of dishwashing, heating, and microwaving.

Some FCCs frequently detected in migrates of reusable plastic FCMs, including the monomers bisphenol A (BPA, CAS 80-05-7), melamine, and formaldehyde (CAS 50-00-0), have hazard properties of concern. For other detected FCCs, such as oligomers of PA and degradation products of antioxidants, very little hazard data exist, and the authors highlight the need for additional research to fill these gaps.

In its conclusion, the review emphasizes that the discussion on the reuse and recycling of plastic food packaging needs to consider the importance of chemical migration, with a focus on the material stability over time, the chemical complexity of migrates, and missing hazard data.

Reference

Geueke, B. et al. (2023) “Hazardous chemicals in recycled and reusable plastic food packaging.” Plastics. DOI: 10.1017/plc.2023.7

Read more

Food Packaging Forum. “Database on Migrating and Extractable Food Contact Chemicals (FCCmigex).” Interactive tool